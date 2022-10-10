Why interest in Hero MotoCorp’s e-scooter is sputtering

VIDA V1’s overall features are impressive, but its positioning at the upper-end of the two-wheeler electric vehicle (2W EV) band is seen as a dampener. There are two variants available at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh, respectively. Thus, it is natural that investors are worried that the higher prices could restrict the product’s volume and scale potential. “Currently, about 80% of the 2W EV industry volumes are in the lower ₹60-120k price bucket, where customers find the price-value equation favourable. This would become even more relevant when governments (Centre and states) reduce the quantum of subsidies," said a report by IIFL Securities Ltd dated 10 October. It also pointed out that Hero’s strength in the internal combustion engine (ICE) business is in the mass-market category, but it has seen limited success in premium.

