Why HPCL is more vulnerable to fuel price cuts than peers
Summary
- HPCL’s relative underperformance does not make it appealing compared to peers if one has a more positive view on refining margin vis-a-vis marketing margin
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (HPCL) shares are down nearly 30% after hitting a lifetime high of ₹595 apiece on 16 February. The decline may indicate that investors are anxious to book profits because of concerns about a potential cut in fuel prices ahead of the upcoming general elections.