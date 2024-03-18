Why HPCL is more vulnerable to fuel price cuts than peers

While the gross refining margin (GRM) per barrel is not affected by the recent fuel price cut, it does squeeze the gross marketing margin (GMM). From consumers' point of view, the fuel price cut may not appear to be substantial as it is less than 3% of the prevailing prices in most states. However, there could be a significant adverse impact on the profits of oil marketing companies (OMCs) whose gross earnings include GRM as well as GMM.