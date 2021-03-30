Why ICICI Bank is narrowing the valuation gap with HDFC Bank

Simultaneously, ICICI Bank’s steady improvement amid a more modest valuation has meant that the lender’s shares have been ripe for re-rating. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd point out that the lender may show a more stabilised profitability metrics instead of the large volatility seen in the past years. “An improvement in velocity of ICICI's operating profit growth & steady credit cost will bring down volatility in earnings, which has been a key reason for 55% discount in valuation versus HDFC Bank. Lower volatility can reduce Beta and this itself can help bridge the gap in valuation by half," they wrote in a note today. Beta is the measure of an investment security’s volatility in returns relative to the entire market.