The May futures contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell into uncharted territory on Monday, with sellers willing to pay buyers $37.6 per barrel to take delivery. The big problem, of course, was lack of storage capacity, so buyers were shying away as well. WTI crude futures are physically-settled contracts, and that is causing such extreme movements. WTI crude futures contracts, expiring in September, are trading at $30 a barrel.

Brent crude prices, on the other hand, are cash-settled, and haven’t fallen sharply this week. Even so, Brent has declined as much as 60% so far in 2020.

What does all this mean for India, which imports a large portion of its oil requirements.

True, lower crude prices are helpful but with covid-19 looming large, the gains get mostly offset. Tanvee Gupta Jain, an economist at UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd said, “It is imperative to note that the current fall in global crude oil prices is not a pure positive supply shock which benefits oil consumers like India (at the expense of oil producers) but is also a result of a weak demand induced shock and hence the positive impact on growth gets somewhat offset." Jain added, “That said, India’s runs a current account deficit and hence will benefit from lower crude prices, as the oil import bill reduces. However, the benefits from lower crude prices to India’s fiscal position will be limited as tax collections to the government from the petroleum sector get affected due to slowdown in economic activities owing to covid-19 shock."

Note that severe mobility restrictions owing to the lockdown means consumption of petroleum products has fallen sharply. Besides, the savings from lower fuel costs in the hands of consumers is unlikely to result in a boost to consumption and hence growth.

Analysts anticipate a gradual recovery in oil prices, as economies start loosening restrictions and demand-supply balance is restored gradually over the medium term.

In the interim, low oil prices would cast a shadow on the fortunes of Indian state-run oil producers, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. Shares of both companies declined about 5% on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

“WE believe ONGC and Oil India are not the best plays at current levels as both stocks are already pricing a sharp rebound in dated Brent oil price to $47-48 a barrel from about $23 a barrel currently, while ignoring risks from a prolonged weakness amid surplus supplies," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 21 April. The broking firm has downgraded their rating on both stocks to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy.’

ThState-run oil marketing companies are slightly better placed in this environment, as higher marketing margins are expected to offset the pain from lower refining margins and volumes.

Share Via