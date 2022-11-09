Why India has been buying Russian oil

Second, with oil prices going up, more dollars are needed to buy oil. This increases the demand for the dollar and in turn, puts pressure on the value of the rupee. This in an environment where the rich world central banks have been increasing their interest rates in order to control decadal-high inflation. This factor has also been putting pressure on the value of the rupee. A weaker rupee along with higher prices for petroleum products, feed into retail inflation and makes things difficult for the citizens on the whole.