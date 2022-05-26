Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline, IndiGo, rose to a high of Rs1810.20 apiece in early deals on Thursday on NSE. This represents a 10% rise over the previous day. Though the stock gave up such high gains later on, it is worth noting that this is despite the fact that the airline’s loss for the March quarter (Q4FY22) is higher than analysts’ estimates. The company reported a net loss of Rs1,680 crore compared to a profit of Rs128 crore in Q3. Loss is higher year-on-year (y-o-y) as well.

Q4 was impacted by the Omicron Covid wave, which hampered demand in the beginning of the quarter. Capacity in terms of available seat kilometers (ASK) dropped sequentially by 11.3% but grew by 6% y-o-y. While demand rebounded later on, higher aviation turbine fuel costs and the depreciating rupee weighed on profitability.

Yield, a measure of pricing, remained stable sequentially at Rs4.4. But cost per available seat kilometer (CASK) increased by 24% y-o-y and 19% sequentially. The upshot is that IndiGo’s spreads, which is revenue per available seat kilometer less CASK, slipped into negative territory. Recall that spreads had turned positive in Q3 after seven quarters of being negative.

What has offered some comfort to investors is the management’s commentary on the outlook. It said in a post earnings call that it expects capacity in terms of ASK in FY23 to increase by about 55-60%. The increase in leisure and corporate travel augurs well for demand. Further, the airline expects international travel to contribute 40% of overall sales in the next 5 years with strong growth seen in this segment. The capacity in international operations is at about 90% of pre-covid levels.

Even so, analysts at Reliance Securities expect higher losses in H1FY23 due to ongoing challenges. Though yield improved considerably in April and May, elevated fuel costs and the weakening rupee would impact margins.

FY24 could look better, however. Steady improvement is seen in profitability which would result in net worth turning positive in FY24 according to analysts at Reliance Securities.

“We believe that despite the near-term challenges, IndiGo will be out of the woods stronger than before with various preemptive measures already undertaken. However, the resurgence of airlines (Air India, SpiceJet) and upcoming Akasa along with established Jet Airways would reduce Indigo’s market share going forward," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 25 May. IndiGo’s market share in April stood at 55%.