Why IndiGo’s shares are flying despite weak Q4 results?

What has offered some comfort to investors is the management’s commentary on the outlook. It said in a post earnings call that it expects capacity in terms of ASK in FY23 to increase by about 55-60%. The increase in leisure and corporate travel augurs well for demand. Further, the airline expects international travel to contribute 40% of overall sales in the next 5 years with strong growth seen in this segment. The capacity in international operations is at about 90% of pre-covid levels.