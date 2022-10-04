Why IndusInd Bank’s shares are top gainers on Nifty

Not without reason. Late on Monday, the bank released its business update for the three months ended September (Q2FY23). The lender witnessed healthy momentum in Q2, with its loan book growing 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 5% sequentially. "We believe loan growth is led by an uptick in retail loan growth (commercial vehicle and MFI) that also make better margins," said a Jefferies report dated 3 October. Note that in Q1, the retail segment accounted for 54% of the bank’s loan portfolio. Within this, the loan mix of vehicle finance stood at 48% and that of MFI (micro-finance institutions) was 22%.