Why inflation is systemic now

- Since May, the Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points
- This hasn’t checked credit growth so far. Non-food credit growth as of 23 Sept stood at 15.7%
Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, came in at 7.4% in September. This means that retail prices in September 2022 were 7.4% higher than in September 2021. In comparison, the retail inflation in August was at 7%.
Starting in January, retail inflation has been higher than 6% for nine consecutive months or three quarters. This implies that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has failed to meet its inflation target as retail inflation has stayed above 6% for three consecutive quarters.
One school of thought that prevails is that inflation is largely driven by food and fuel prices, and hence, there isn’t much that RBI can do to control inflation by raising the repo rate, the interest rate at which it lends to banks.
The food inflation in September stood at 8.6%, with cereal prices rising by 11.5% from a year earlier. From April to September, food prices have risen by 7.8%. So, higher food prices have pushed up overall retail inflation.
Inflation in fuel and light products in September was 10.4%. This includes items such as domestic cooking gas, kerosene (both subsidised and unsubsidised), coal, firewood, and chips, prices of which have galloped in the last year.
It doesn’t include petrol and diesel prices, which despite being high, haven’t been inflationary for the past three months. Diesel prices for vehicles fell by 1.9% in September compared to last year.
Clearly, food and fuel items have been adding to retail inflation. Does that mean that RBI cannot do anything to control inflation? That interpretation would be incorrect because core inflation, which is the inflation of items excluding food, fuel, light items, and petrol, diesel and other fuels for vehicles has also been on high over the last few years. Core inflation items form a little more than half of the index.
The core inflation in September was 6.5%. It has been higher than 5.5% in 14 out of the last 16 months and has been higher than 6% in six out of the last seven months.
Clearly, while core inflation hasn’t been as high as inflation in food and fuel items, it also has played a role in pushing up the overall rate of retail inflation.
A possible explanation could lie in the high inflation that has seeped into wage inflation as people have demanded higher wages to compensate for higher prices. In that way, inflation has become systemic.
Given that core inflation is high and has been rising, it makes sense for the central bank to keep raising the repo rate. The central bank started raising the repo rate in May and has raised it by as much as 190 basis points till now to 5.9%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.
The idea behind raising the repo rate is to rein in demand for bank credit. At the same time, higher interest on deposits encourages people to save money and, in the process, postpone consumption.
This leads to less money chasing goods and services and reins in consumer demand, though this dynamic takes time to play out.
Despite RBI raising the repo rate by 190 basis points since May, the non-food credit growth as of 23 September stood at 15.7%, the fastest since January 2014. Banks give loans to the Food Corporation of India and other state procurement agencies to primarily buy rice and wheat directly from farmers. Once these loans are subtracted from overall bank lending, what remains is non-food credit. Clearly, the RBI raising interest rates hasn’t controlled credit growth till now. However, at the same time, deposit growth remains weak. This means that more repo rate rises are on the way and, hopefully, that should help control retail inflation.