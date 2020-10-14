Why Infosys has done far better than TCS post Covid

Infosys Ltd has been beating Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on growth metrics for a while now. Post-Covid, the extent of outperformance has only increased. In the past three quarters, Infosys’s dollar revenues have risen 2.1%, while TCS revenues have fallen 2.9%. What’s more, thanks to a sharp rise in the former’s profit margins lately, its operating profits have jumped 18.1% post-covid, while in TCS’s case, profits have risen only 1.7%.

“Covid has acted as a catalyst for acceleration in IT spends.. We believe that Infosys is the best way to play the transformation and acceleration theme," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a 30 September note to clients.

While TCS is also benefiting from the acceleration in tech spending, especially around cloud and digital services, it just so happens that momentum is on the side of Infosys. Its large deal wins have kept rising quarter after quarter, with a recent deal with Vanguard being the biggest ever signed by the company. The fact that these large deal wins haven’t dragged margins down is heartening as well. The company has said operating margins are expected to rise to 22-23% in financial year 2020-21, compared to a margin of 21.3% in FY20.

TCS has also faced relatively higher pressures on the supply side, and some of its clients in areas such as Europe banking dragged its overall growth numbers. Infosys’s relatively more concentrated portfolio has delivered better growth in recent quarters, although analysts say that long-term prospects at TCS remain strong owing to its well-rounded portfolio of services.

“Clients are partnering with us in their digital transformation journey, as well for supporting them with cloud services. Banks, in particular, are investing in digital technologies," Salil Parekh, chief executive officer at Infosys said in a press conference.

While the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY21 to 2-3%, from 0-2% earlier, the implied growth for the second half of the year remains a bit muted. The implied sequential growth in Q3 and Q4 is about 0.3% at the lower end of the guidance and 1.5% at the higher end, says an analyst. “This suggests the company is still being conservative about growth in the second half; our estimate is that it will revise its guidance upward again while announcing December quarter results," says an analyst at a domestic brokerage, requesting anonymity.

Since the guidance may be seen as a bit of a damp squib, it may temper some of the demand for the company’s shares when trading resumes on Thursday. Already, Infosys shares are among the top performers among top-tier IT stocks, having risen by 42% compared to its pre-covid highs in February. In comparison, TCS shares are up only 25% despite the prop of a large buyback at a handsome premium. On the New York Stock Exchange, Infosys's American Depository Receipts were 2.7% higher in pre-market trading.

