Why Infosys has done far better than TCS post Covid

While TCS is also benefiting from the acceleration in tech spending, especially around cloud and digital services, it just so happens that momentum is on the side of Infosys. Its large deal wins have kept rising quarter after quarter, with a recent deal with Vanguard being the biggest ever signed by the company. The fact that these large deal wins haven’t dragged margins down is heartening as well. The company has said operating margins are expected to rise to 22-23% in financial year 2020-21, compared to a margin of 21.3% in FY20.