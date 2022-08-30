Why investors are not thrilled about RIL’s big AGM announcements

The company’s plans in the new energy vertical would hold it in good stead in terms of costs and environment, social and governance (ESG) scores. “Aside of the ₹75,000 crore ($9.4 billion) in the five giga factories, the captive solar generation could require $12.5 billion capex per our estimate. This could lower RIL’s power costs by about $1.4 billion annually per our estimate," said analysts at Jefferies India in a report on 30 August.