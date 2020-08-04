Mumbai: The first-quarter results reported so far for a large chunk of companies have not been all that bad. While revenues plunged substantially, the remarkable cost-cutting exercises have meant that companies were able to lower the impact on operating profit. As a result, several companies showed a profit growth that was a step or two ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Sure, analysts had toned down some expectations, but higher fixed costs were expected to take a heavier toll on the bottom line. Revenue growth in Q1 was on expected lines for the Nifty 50 companies that declared their results so far. The Street pencilled in a 27% drop in revenue in Q1. Actual corporate revenues were on the ball, with a 27% drop year-on-year (y-o-y) according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Even factoring in some of the cost cuts, the Street expected Ebitda to fall by about 6% y-o-y. But most companies surprised on this count with relentless savings. As a result, the operating profit fall was contained to about 1%, a 5.1 percentage-point improvement. Even net profit exceeded expectations by 11 percentage points. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In fact, companies saved huge expenses on freight, travel and boarding, advertising and promotion, while some even cut back on salaries and other fixed costs such as rentals.

However, those investors who consider mean-reversion will not be surprised when these costs rise or resume. Most of these aggressive cost cuts may not sustain as normalcy returns.

“It would be imprudent to extrapolate the cost savings achieved by companies in Q1 in perpetuity as companies may be compelled to eventually reinvest the savings or pass on the benefits to clients and customers for competitive reasons," pointed out analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Travel and sales-promotion costs of pharmaceutical companies are expected to rebound, post-covid-19. Even the benefits of cost-savings on travel and sales promotion to technology companies are unlikely to carry on into next year. In fact, analysts say that some of these benefits will have to be passed on to clients when contracts are re-negotiated.

Besides, consumer companies and other product manufacturers’ advertising expenditure is expected to step up gradually in the next few years. “We expect advertising and promotion expenses to gradually recover over FY22-23 as companies compete once again for mind and market shares," said analysts at Kotak.

Cement companies benefited from lower freight, and power and fuel costs, but they could rise once the economy starts to pick up.

Further, analysts say expenses may also start to inch up in the second and third quarters. Other corporate activity has started to pick up in the unlock phase and could increase gradually in the coming quarters. Hence, corporates that have had a good run so far, may not show better sequential operating growth in the coming quarters.

