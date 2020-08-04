Why investors must take Q1’s cost savings with some scepticism

Sure, analysts had toned down some expectations, but higher fixed costs were expected to take a heavier toll on the bottom line. Revenue growth in Q1 was on expected lines for the Nifty 50 companies that declared their results so far. The Street pencilled in a 27% drop in revenue in Q1. Actual corporate revenues were on the ball, with a 27% drop year-on-year (y-o-y) according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.