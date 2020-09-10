Why investors seem to prefer HDFC Life among life insurers

MUMBAI: Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Ltd have recovered smartly since the nationwide lockdown lifted, and are now only 5% lower from their pre-covid highs. This compares with a 15-16% drop in the shares of other private life insurers such as SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd.

What is behind the investor warmth for HDFC Life Insurance?

To begin with, the private sector life insurer was on a strong footing even before the pandemic hit in late March. The company’s FY20 performance was superior to that of its peers. Profitability indicators such as value of new business growth and value of new business margin trumped those of competitors consistently. For instance, HDFC Life’s value of new business margin was 25.9% for FY20 as against 18.7% for SBI Life and 21.7% for ICICI Prudential Life.

June quarter performance showed the the lockdown impact. But HDFC Life managed to keep profitability metrics from eroding too much. Despite a 33% contraction in new business premium, the insurer kept its margins at 24.1%. Peers ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life saw sharper contractions in new business.

Data from the sector regulator shows that HDFC Life has fared far better than peers in recovering from the pandemic’s blow.

The bounce back in new business premium in July and August have resulted in narrowing the decline in business for HDFC Life. On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, the contraction in business for HDFC Life was just 5% for the first five months of FY21. For SBI Life the contraction was 19% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a decline of 40%.

While these may seem to justify the valuations, some analysts note that the shares may have turned pricey.

Edelweiss Securities has kept its rating of reduce on the stock. "Valuations at 4.4 times price to embedded value for FY22 are thanks to a legacy of higher margin/growth compared to competition, along with brand benefits," wrote Edelweiss analysts in a note.

A big concern for analysts is the potential moderation in protection business, which has been a large contributor to margins for HDFC Life. Kotak Institutional Equities has noted that the increase in ratio of sum-assured to premium payout and the rise in average ticket size indicate that growth in simple term plans may be moderating, relative to that of other traditional products. Since protection plans are margin friendly, this could weigh on them. Nevertheless, HDFC Life’s sustained growth recovery is its best ally in keeping investors’ interest.

