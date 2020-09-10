Why investors seem to prefer HDFC Life among life insurers

A big concern for analysts is the potential moderation in protection business, which has been a large contributor to margins for HDFC Life. Kotak Institutional Equities has noted that the increase in ratio of sum-assured to premium payout and the rise in average ticket size indicate that growth in simple term plans may be moderating, relative to that of other traditional products. Since protection plans are margin friendly, this could weigh on them. Nevertheless, HDFC Life’s sustained growth recovery is its best ally in keeping investors’ interest.