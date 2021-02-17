Why investors should take Nomura’s buy call on Happiest Minds with doses of salt

MUMBAI: Earlier this week, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd issued a buy recommendation on Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd , calling the firm a "consistent compounder" among other things. The report had no impact whatsoever on the company’s shares on Tuesday, when it was circulated to clients.

But when news of the report became public, after it was made available to the media on Wednesday, the stock rose as much as 20%. The reaction is bizarre for a number of reasons. To start with, it makes sense to pay heed to the handful of disclaimers at the end of the Nomura report. Not only was Nomura Group one of the lead managers for Happiest Minds’ initial public offering (IPO) less than six months ago, but it also “expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services (from Happiest Minds) in the next three months". While investment banks are quick to claim that there are Chinese walls between banking and research wings, it’s generally advisable for investors to take buy recommendations in such cases with some doses of salt.

In any case, even if investors took Nomura at face value, it has set a 12-month price target of Rs480 for the stock, implying a present value of roughly Rs440. But investors got so excited on news of the report that they drove Happiest Minds’ share price to over Rs480 on Wednesday itself.

The company’s shares have now risen nearly three times from its IPO price of Rs166 apiece. To the credit of Happiest Minds, its profits in the past two quarters have been way ahead of expectations, on the back of improved margins. Even so, valuations are now at 39 times one-year forward earnings estimates, which leaves even industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd far behind. Mindtree Ltd, a much larger firm in the tier-2 segment, trades at 22.3 times forward earnings.

Nomura, in its report, has made the case that Happiest Minds deserves a premium because of its better growth prospects. Since the company says that 97% of its revenues come from so-called digital services, growth rates are generally assumed to be higher. But as pointed out in these pages at the time of the firm’s IPO, its past revenue growth rates haven’t been spectacular. Digital revenues at Larsen and Toubro InfoTech Ltd have grown at a faster pace.

Also, while profit margins have risen sharply this year, they may only head down from current levels. To start with, some of the pandemic related savings on travel etc. will soon reverse. “Besides, there is a lot of competition for talent in the digital space, and for small firms such as Happiest Minds, it can be a challenge to maintain margins if attrition rises," says a senior IT analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage. Note that tier-2 firms don’t have the benefit of large training programmes to raise resources, which firms such as TCS and Infosys have.

Of course, all this is not to say that those with high hopes for the firm will be sorely disappointed. The firm has already proved naysayers wrong with high profit growth this fiscal. But given that valuations are at a significant premium to much larger and more diversified firms, investors looking for high returns from current levels should be prepared for an unhappy outcome.

