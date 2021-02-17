Why investors should take Nomura’s buy call on Happiest Minds with doses of salt

But when news of the report became public, after it was made available to the media on Wednesday, the stock rose as much as 20%. The reaction is bizarre for a number of reasons. To start with, it makes sense to pay heed to the handful of disclaimers at the end of the Nomura report. Not only was Nomura Group one of the lead managers for Happiest Minds’ initial public offering (IPO) less than six months ago, but it also “expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services (from Happiest Minds) in the next three months". While investment banks are quick to claim that there are Chinese walls between banking and research wings, it’s generally advisable for investors to take buy recommendations in such cases with some doses of salt.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}