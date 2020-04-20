"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," argued William Shakespeare's Juliet. But statements by a company about its future performance apparently do not amount to guidance, unless it is specifically called one.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s communication with investors is a case in point. Here’s a sample of some of its statements on a call with analysts and investors:

On peak impact of covid-19 in Q1FY21

“.. We believe that the peak negative impact from the current situation would be comparable to the peak impact of the global financial crisis, which happened 10 years back, and it would be in that ballpark, plus or minus a few percentage points."

On performance in the second half of FY21

“.. We are looking forward and modeling as to three quarters forward (Q3FY21) or four quarters forward (Q4FY21), by the time we can get back to the same revenue and profitability levels that we are currently at, so that we can continue our journey forward from there."

On the reasons for the sharp turnaround expected by Q3/Q4

“(On) the sharp turnarounds, if you go back to similar situations in the past, these (sharp declines) are typically followed by that (sharp recovery). Where are the avenues for that? As I said, it's a combination of execution on what we have in the order book. It's about gaining market share, and it's about positioning new services, which are relevant to customers in this current scenario."

Based on these statements, analysts are assuming a sequential revenue drop of about 5% in the June quarter, and flat year-on-year revenues and margins by the March 2021 quarter, if not December 2020.

Still, you’re not permitted to refer to the above statements as guidance, because in the same breath, TCS also said this: “This is not a guidance, and we are not saying this will happen." And then because some analysts were really struggling to spot the thin line that separated guidance from statements that’s sounded like guidance, the TCS management added, “Let's be very clear. This is not a guidance… Our stance of not providing guidance continues."

So the moot question is what TCS’ statements really are, if they do not amount to guidance? In this instance, the company said it is only sharing with investors the underlying assumptions it’s using for its internal modeling.

“Coming as it is from India’s largest IT services provider, investors are bound to take TCS’ forward-looking statements seriously, and anchor their expectations for the coming quarters based on these statements. But on the flip side, there isn't enough clarity on how the company is able to make these statements, especially at a time when large global corporations are discontinuing their practice of providing guidance given the high uncertainty" says an analyst at a multinational brokerage requesting anonymity.

“I would refer to TCS’ statements as ‘guidance without responsibility’", says a senior executive at a rival IT firm. “Because it isn’t a formal guidance, it can’t be held to account," he adds. Companies that do provide a formal guidance typically pay a heavy price when they fall short.

A classic example of TCS’ so-called guidance without responsibility is its long-standing statement about having an aspiration to achieve operating margins in the range of 26-28%. But as the chart alongside shows, it has operated in a much lower 24-26% band in the past four years, with the average being 25.1% for this period.

“Four years is a long time to be so far away from your aspirational target. It certainly doesn’t make sense for investors to anchor their expectations based on the company’s prognosis on margins," says an independent analyst tracking the sector.

For some reason, some investors and some analysts keep falling for these aspirational targets and intents. In Q4, the impact on TCS’ revenues was so severe that year-on-year growth fell in line with sector laggard, Wipro Ltd. Still, the TCS stock has rallied about 6% since the results were announced, primarily on the hope of a sharp turnaround in the second half of the year.

If things don’t turn out as expected, TCS will just reiterate that it had never given a formal guidance to start with. But for now, its stock is reaping the benefit of the confusion on the Street that the company has provided some sort of guidance. From the company’s point of view, it’s the best of both worlds.