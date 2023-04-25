Why Ipca Laboratories’ stock slipped 10% after Unichem acquisition2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM IST
- Analysts cited the deal's expensive valuations and challenging market outlook for Unichem as primary concerns
Ipca Laboratories' plans to acquire a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories for ₹1,034 crore from retained earnings has spooked investors, sending the company's shares tumbling by 10% to a 52-week low on the NSE on Tuesday. Unichem's shares remained flat.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×