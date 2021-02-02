Why ITC shares touched a new 52-week high post Budget

The pandemic has weighed heavily on ITC’s cigarette volumes in this financial year (FY21). For the June and September quarter, JM Financial estimates cigarette volumes to have dropped 38.5% and 12%, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. ITC will announce its December quarter results on 11 February. To be sure, analysts expect the firm’s cigarette business volumes to decline in the December quarter as well, albeit at a slower pace on a sequential basis. On the other hand, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business is expected to perform well. It will be interesting to note here if its growth in the FMCG segment tapers in the December quarter compared to the first half of FY21.