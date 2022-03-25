Why Jindal Steel and Power shares are shining amid rising costs

It is worth observing that steel is used across many industries and this could keep the demand outlook bright. The company expects steady domestic demand even at current price levels, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal. “The company does not expect any major demand destruction but believes there will be some demand deferrals due to the record high steel prices," added the report. Further, the increased spend on infrastructure by the government of India would also aid demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}