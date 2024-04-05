Why JSW Energy’s equity dilution move at the parent level makes sense
SummaryThe only argument in favour of dilution at JSW Neo Energy would have been that the green energy generation companies are commanding higher valuation versus the fossil fuel-based energy generation companies.
JSW Energy Ltd has decided to raise up to ₹5,000 crore from qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity in one or more tranches at a floor price of ₹510. Assuming that the entire amount is raised at the floor price, it will lead to about 6% equity dilution.