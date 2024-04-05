Why JSW Energy’s equity dilution move at the parent level makes sense

The fund raise was anticipated as the company’s consolidated net debt of ₹26,286 crore as on December 2023 was more than 4x of its annualized Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for FY24 of nearly ₹6,000 crore based on the performance of the nine months ended December 2023. The proposed fund raise would bring it down to about 3.5x. Considering the aggressive capital expenditure plans of the company, the raising of equity funds is timely.