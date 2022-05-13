Why Kansai Nerolac is more vulnerable

Not surprisingly, the Kansai stock is trading a steep valuation discount to peers. Based on FY24 earnings estimates, Kansai’s price-to-earnings ratio is at 26x, according to Bloomberg data, far lower than the 55x of Asian Paints and Berger’s 48x multiples. “The valuation gap between Kansai Nerolac and Asian Paints is likely to remain in the foreseeable future. In the decorative paints segment, there was always a gap between their volume growth, but now it has reached a historical high," said Amnish Aggarwal, head of research at Prabhudas Lilladher. “Higher exposure to industrial paints and loss of market share in decorative segments, makes Kansai more vulnerable than peers," he said.