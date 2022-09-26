Why luxury housing is reviving  amid rate hikes

A property is classified as luxury based on many parameters such as its location and size. The average monthly rentals in the prominent luxury micro-markets across the top seven cities in India, increased 8-18% in the last two years (H1CY20-H1CY22), showed data by property consultant Anarock. This is for luxury homes of minimum 2,000 sq. ft. area. Further, Anarock’s research shows that in H1CY22 itself, 25,680 luxury housing units were sold across the top seven cities. In CY2021 and CY19, this number stood at 21,700 and 17,740, respectively.