Why Mazagon Dock’s IPO has more takers than UTI AMC

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders (MDS) Ltd has kindled more retail interest than UTI Asset Management's public offer.

So far, Mazagon Dock has received bids five times its retail portion, while UTI’s retail portion is currently undersubscribed, as per data from the National Stock Exchange. This spike in interest suggests there is demand for well-priced IPOs where investors are more likely to gain from listing as well.

It also helps that Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders is a defence sector entity - the government's drive for self reliance will boost the sector.

"Investors feel that defence is also in flavour; the sector has tailwinds. The company has a strong order book, so there is a demand for the IPO. It’s a business that is more likely to sustain in the near future, and it also a good dividend yield," said Nitin Rao, founder, Alpha Ideas.

Compared to other companies in the shipbuilding space such as Cochin Shipyard, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders' stock valuation is comfortable. A price-earnings multiple of 6 compared with Cochin Shipyard’s 7 and Garden Reach Shipbuilders’ 12.

At the upper end of the ₹135-145 price band, the shipbuilder’s market capitalisation works out to ₹2,950 crore. The fact that it builds submarines and ships and has an order book of about ₹54,070 crore, about 11 times its current revenues, adds comfort on its expected revenue growth.

While the UTI AMC is an asset-light business model, its high-cost structure is a bit of a worry. Despite the issue being quite well priced to some of its peers, the subscription figure is a cause of concern.

"Despite healthy revenue yields, the profitability of the company remains moderate due to high-cost structure. The company operates at higher operating costs vs. peers which in turn impacts its profitability," said an Emkay Global Financial Services note.

For Mazagon Dock, higher costs are also impacting margins. While revenues have increased at an annualised 12% in the last three years, operating profitability has dipped. Ebitda margin contracted from 25% to 9% in FY20. But its cash balance and 7% dividend yield provide comfort. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Note that defence shipbuilding is a competitive industry with four government shipyards operating in India. Further, private sector player L&T is also bidding for large submarine and warship projects, say analysts.

Nevertheless, the IPO’s lower valuation is comfortable. "IPO valuations are at 40% discount to theoretical fair value that this business could command. Based on current visibility we expect MDL’s Revenue, Ebitda and profit to grow at 22%, 30% and 9% CAGR over FY20-25 with return on equity of 19%," said analysts at PhillipCapital India in a client note.

