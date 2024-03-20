Why merger benefits won’t fix the problem for AU Small Finance
Summary
- Amid rapid expansion, AU Small Finance Bank faces asset quality challenges while targeting ambitious post-merger growth with Fincare Small Finance Bank
Investor response to AU Small Finance Bank Ltd's optimistic management commentary at a recent analyst meeting has been lukewarm. The bank has ambitious plans to nearly double its balance sheet to ₹2 trillion by the close of FY27 from ₹1.17 trillion as of December 2023, following its merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank. This objective necessitates an annual growth rate of about 20% over the next three years. Given AU’s historical performance, which includes a 37% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in balance sheet size up to FY23 over the past five years, achieving this target seems plausible.