Why merger benefits won’t fix the problem for AU Small Finance

In fact, rapid growth is the reason why AU Small Finance was a preferred choice among investors until recently. The stock has surged by 97% over the last five years. However, this aggressive expansion strategy has shown its downside, particularly with asset quality deteriorating in the December quarter (Q3FY24) results, leading to a nearly 5% drop in net profit to ₹375 crore. This decline was mainly due to an increased provision for bad loans, particularly for credit cards, which rose to ₹159 crore from ₹33 crore in the previous year. As a result, the bank's stock value has diminished by about 20% since the Q3 results.