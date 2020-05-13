Why Nestle India shares are down despite strong March quarter results

Maggi maker, Nestle India Ltd’s March quarter results show no sign of covid-19 related business stress. In fact, the company’s domestic sales, accounting for about 95% of operating revenues, have increased 10.7% year-on-year, at a faster pace than the previous two quarters. For perspective: rival Hindustan Unilever Ltd saw 9% decline in domestic growth in the quarter.

Interestingly, Nestle India’s investors were not impressed. In early deals post results, the stock was trading more than 4% lower on Wednesday, a day when the broader Nifty 50 index rose about 2%.

What gives?

“Some profit booking may have taken place," said an analyst requesting anonymity. As such, valuations of the Nestle stock were already quite expensive. Consider this: on Tuesday, Nestle’s shares were just 2.7% shy of the 52-week highs seen last month. “Although Nestle is a strong story on the packaged foods theme, valuation keeps us sidelined as the stock trades at over 75 times one year forward earnings," a report by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said on Tuesday.

Nestle India’s financial year ends in December, and March quarter is the first one for the company.

Secondly, after a strong March quarter performance, outlook isn’t rosy. “While Nestle’s portfolio remains more resilient and less affected in Q1 than peers, our channel checks indicate Q2CY20 trends are likely to be weaker due to lower manufacturing and supplies," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report on Tuesday.

Emkay analysts add, Nestle’s domestic performance implies double-digit volume growth. “Nestle’s strong sales growth for the quarter compared with the sales decline of its peers indicates lower impact of lockdown on its efficient supply chain as well as likely benefits stemming from consumer upstocking," pointed out the Emkay report.

Nestle said its last quarter numbers delivered volume and mix led growth. Maggi, Kitkat and Nestlé Munch performed well, added the company.

Notwithstanding the better revenue performance, commodity prices for milk and its derivates continued to rise last quarter. This led to a 220 basis points fall in the gross margin. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Slower pace of growth in other expenses curtailed the Ebitda margin drop to 120 basis points.

