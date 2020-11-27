Why Nielsen data contradicts good Q2 show by listed FMCG firms

Nielsen has cut its growth forecasts for the FMCG industry for the calendar year 2020. What’s even more striking is the research and analytics firm’s estimate of growth in the just concluded September quarter. Nielson estimates value growth of 1.6% year-on-year for the consumer sector , far lower than the aggregate growth reported by top listed FMCG companies.

Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysts said aggregate September quarter revenue growth for consumer staples firms under its coverage stood at 7.8% on a like-to-like basis. This is based on data for ten large firms.

To be sure, Nielsen collects data at the retail level while company’s report primary sales data. As such, there is a timing issue while comparing the data. Ever since the disruption in the end of the March quarter, Nielsen data has contradicted the data reported by companies. In the March quarter, for instance, Nielsen estimated value growth at 3%, while listed companies reported a decline of about 3.4%.

But for two quarters in succession now, Nielsen data suggests far lower revenues for the sector, as opposed to revenues reported by large firms. One takeaway, prima facie, can be that large firms are gaining market share at the expense of their smaller peers. But Nielsen data rules that possibility out. The research firm says smaller manufacturers recorded a value growth of 11.3% in Q2, compared to 1.3% growth seen by medium-sized firms and a decline of 2.4% seen by large companies. So, in its books, smaller consumer firms have done much better than the larger ones.

If that is the case, could it be that Nielsen data should be taken as a reality check, and that FMCG sales aren’t as strong as suggested by listed company data?

“A few companies in the staples pack (Dabur India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Marico Ltd) reported higher-than-pre-Covid growth partly due to covid-led buoyancy in a few categories (healthcare, edible oils, etc) and perhaps some channel re-filling/ quarterly volatility," point out Kotak’s analysts in a report on 23 November. Companies such as Nestle India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd also reported decent growth owing to an increase in at-home consumption. The listed universe, therefore, may not be very representative of the entire universe.

HUL’s relatively sluggish growth of about 3% in Q2 on a like-for-like basis also points to this trend, given its wider product portfolio. In any case, investors should note that covid has impacted different firms in different ways and sector-wide trends have lesser significance.

“Most management shared an optimistic outlook on future growth, albeit uncertainties still persist. However, HUL has sounded a note of caution on winter sales due to channel related issues, a concern in the near term," point out Jefferies analysts.

Coming back to Nielsen’s prediction of a contraction in sales in 2020, the key takeaway is that uncertainties still persist, and investors should be mindful of that.

