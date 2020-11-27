Why Nielsen data contradicts good Q2 show by listed FMCG firms

But for two quarters in succession now, Nielsen data suggests far lower revenues for the sector, as opposed to revenues reported by large firms. One takeaway, prima facie, can be that large firms are gaining market share at the expense of their smaller peers. But Nielsen data rules that possibility out. The research firm says smaller manufacturers recorded a value growth of 11.3% in Q2, compared to 1.3% growth seen by medium-sized firms and a decline of 2.4% seen by large companies. So, in its books, smaller consumer firms have done much better than the larger ones.