Why Nykaa’s December quarter results lacked glamour
Higher brand discounts and consumer downgrading weighed on the gross margin last quarter but the impact on the overall Ebitda level was not as pronounced
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, parent company of Nykaa could not charm investors with its December quarter (Q3FY23) results. Gross margin at 43.4% missed analysts estimates and was lower by roughly 300 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) and 200bps sequentially. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Unsurprisingly, the company’s shares were trading about 5% lower in Tuesday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange.
