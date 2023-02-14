Why Nykaa’s December quarter results lacked glamour

Why did margin contract? Higher brand discounts and consumer downgrading weighed on the gross margin last quarter. True, both the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment and fashion segment’s gross merchandise value growth was strong at nearly 26% and 50% y-o-y, respectively. But this came at the cost of profitability. Both the verticals gross margins fell but the drop in fashion segment was much steeper at 1010bps y-o-y to 71.7%. In comparison, gross margin of the BPC segment fell by 180bps.