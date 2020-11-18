Why ONGC’s September quarter results won’t move the needle for the stock

MUMBAI: State-owned upstream oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd’s (ONGC) standalone revenue fell almost 31% year-on-year in the September quarter. This was a reasonable improvement from the 51% revenue drop seen in the June quarter. Better crude price realisations helped, which increased to $41.4 per barrel last quarter from $28.7 a barrel in the June quarter. But note that September quarter realisations are still 31% lower year-on-year.

ONGC’s reported net profit of ₹2,877 crore includes the impact of an exceptional item worth about ₹1,240 crore pertaining to impairment loss. Pre-tax earnings before exceptional items stood at ₹5,228 crore, driven by higher than expected other income, and lower interest expenses and depreciation costs.

“ONGC’s 2QFY21 results were well ahead of our expectations boosted by higher value-added-products sales volumes, higher realizations, reduction in other expenses and favorable movement in below-Ebitda items," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 18 November. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

But ONGC’s shares have hardly budged since its results were announced late last week, staying in the range of ₹71-72 apiece. In fact, the stock is far away from its pre-covid highs seen in January, having declined as much as 45%. This at a time when benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have touched an all-time high this week.

Despite lower valuations, investors have shied away from the ONGC stock for a couple of factors, which are not expected to alter quickly. First, ONGC’s production performance has been sore spot and analysts expect near-term outlook to be muted. Last quarter, total crude oil production and gas production declined 2.7% and 6.2% year-on-year, respectively.

Second, crude oil prices are unlikely to rise meaningfully. “We expect Brent crude prices to stay subdued and average at $40 a barrel in FY21 and $50 a barrel in FY22," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 17 November. This is on the back of International Energy Agency’s expectation of global oil demand recovering to pre-covid levels only by CY22; and expectation of about 6-12 months required to eliminate excess OECD oil inventory of about 225 million barrels, said the brokerage. "Hence, ONGC’s profitability has been hit sharply since it needs $30-35 a barrel Brent for cash break-even."

Further, domestic gas prices have been weak. The management told analysts in a post results call that the government has formed a committee and is considering various options for market linking of domestic gas price, may be with a floor and cap. Needless to say, higher gas prices would offer some respite. “A recovery in global crude prices or deregulation of domestic gas price, albeit both unlikely in the near term, are key risks to our negative stance on upstream companies," point out Kotak’s analysts.

