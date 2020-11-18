Why ONGC’s September quarter results won’t move the needle for the stock

Second, crude oil prices are unlikely to rise meaningfully. “We expect Brent crude prices to stay subdued and average at $40 a barrel in FY21 and $50 a barrel in FY22," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 17 November. This is on the back of International Energy Agency’s expectation of global oil demand recovering to pre-covid levels only by CY22; and expectation of about 6-12 months required to eliminate excess OECD oil inventory of about 225 million barrels, said the brokerage. "Hence, ONGC’s profitability has been hit sharply since it needs $30-35 a barrel Brent for cash break-even."