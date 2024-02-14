Why Phoenix Mills investors are in wait-and-watch mode

The opening of four new malls pushed The Phoenix Mills Ltd’s consolidated revenue up 44% year-on-year in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Consumption, a key metric for the mall developer and operator, rose 24% at ₹3,296 crore. Like-to-like consumption was softer, up 5%. This can be partially due to the usual quarterly shift in the festive season. Like-to-like growth is adjusted for Phoenix Citadel, Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia, which opened in December 2022, February 2023, September 2023 and October 2023, respectively, and the impact from closure of Lifestyle block for renovation at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai.