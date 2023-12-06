Markets
Why PVR Inox may see a lacklustre Dec quarter
Summary
- PVR Inox’s focus on leveraging scale and technology means screen economics should only improve. So should return on capital employed, say experts
The December quarter (Q3FY24) is likely to be devoid of fireworks for PVR Inox Ltd, thanks to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more