Why PVR Inox may see a lacklustre Dec quarter

Moreover, only a portion of the merger synergies have been rolled out. By Q1FY25, PVR Inox expects all synergies to be realized and this would lead to an operating margin improvement of 200 basis points. In Q2, the Ebitda margin stood at about 22%. “The company’s focus on leveraging scale and technology means screen economics should only improve. So should return on capital employed," said JM’s report.