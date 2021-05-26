Why Relaxo Footwears’ shares have stolen a march over Bata’s

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd climbed 6.5% on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange, touching a new 52-week high. The company’s March quarter results are the reason for the excitement. Revenues rose by 38% year-on-year to ₹748 crore. A favourable base also helped growth, considering revenues had declined in the March 2020 quarter due to the covid-19-led lockdown. Even so, Relaxo’s last quarter revenues were better than expectations.