Why Relaxo Footwears' shares have stolen a march over Bata's
A favourable base helped growth considering revenues had declined in the March 2020 quarter
Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd climbed 6.5% on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange, touching a new 52-week high. The company’s March quarter results are the reason for the excitement. Revenues rose by 38% year-on-year to ₹748 crore. A favourable base also helped growth, considering revenues had declined in the March 2020 quarter due to the covid-19-led lockdown. Even so, Relaxo’s last quarter revenues were better than expectations.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin expanded to 21.8% from 17.8% in the year-ago quarter, despite higher raw material cost leading to a contraction in gross margin.
