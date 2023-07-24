Markets
Why RIL stock lacks near-term triggers
SummaryInvestors would do well to track RIL’s O2C business going ahead. Subdued global demand coupled with increased supply from China may affect Indian downstream export to US and Europe. In the case of Jio, all eyes would be on 5G roll-out
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were down more than 2% on Monday on the National Stock Exchange following the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s June quarterly earnings that showed results largely matching expectations, with its Ebitda (Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) at ₹38,093 crore, essentially flat year-on-year (YoY) and sequentially. Revenues at ₹2.07 trillion were down 5% YoY.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×