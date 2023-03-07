Why rising borrowing costs for realty cos is not worrisome yet2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The increased focus on paring debt aided by decent pre-sales and improving cash flows is helpful for realty companies.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate hiking cycle has led to home loans getting dearer for residential property buyers. But this has also meant a rise in the cost of borrowing for real estate developers. The chart alongside shows that the cost of borrowing has inched up gradually for many listed realty companies in the December quarter (Q3FY23) compared to the previous two quarters.
