The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate hiking cycle has led to home loans getting dearer for residential property buyers. But this has also meant a rise in the cost of borrowing for real estate developers. The chart alongside shows that the cost of borrowing has inched up gradually for many listed realty companies in the December quarter (Q3FY23) compared to the previous two quarters.

But not all realty companies are likely to be worried about it. The increased focus on paring debt aided by decent pre-sales and improving cash flows is helpful here. “With no major balance sheet stress, developers also remain open to pricing the product correctly and focusing on velocity rather than on price hikes, as was the case earlier," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report dated 6 March.

View Full Image Mint

That said, there are some companies that have seen their debt rise sequentially in Q3 due to expansions/land-related investments. Cases in point are Godrej Properties Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd. For them, the rising borrowing costs is not desirable. Moreover, the RBI has left room for further rate hikes. That is a risk as more rate hikes would mean borrowing costs for the sector would rise further.

So far, despite rising home loan rates, residential real estate sales have not lost ground. Going by the Q3 management commentaries of key listed developers, the launch pipeline for upcoming quarters is robust. As of now, the crucial parameter of net debt-to-equity ratio, is at a comfortable position for many listed realty companies. However, given the launches planned, debt may be required to fund these projects, so investors need to closely monitor the trend here.

Unfortunately, the sentiment towards real estate stocks has soured amid rising interest rates. The benefits from the sector tailwinds such as lower home loan rates and stamp duty have waned. Overall, retail inflation remains elevated and sticky. This is already hurting demand for certain discretionary categories. Even though realty sales have so far shown resilience, investors remain nervous. So far in 2023, the Nifty Realty index is down 5%.

To be sure, for now, while leverage is not an issue for many realty companies, a re-rating is unlikely and largely depends on the sustenance of ongoing sales momentum.

“The peak of the interest rate cycle might be a couple of quarters away, so the market remains in a wait-and-watch mode," added the JM Financial report.