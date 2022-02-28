Shadow of cess cut over NHAI finances

With rising crude oil prices, this could pose a risk. “If current Brent prices above $100 per barrel were to be sustained, the government may be under increased pressure to cut RIC further, in our view. Even otherwise, we think higher pump level prices could lead to weak fuel sales volume growth, which could eventually affect collections from RIC," analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}