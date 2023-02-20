Why Royal Enfield is a step ahead

Eicher Motors Ltd, whose flagship brand is Royal Enfield (RE), is a case in point. Its market share in the above-125cc segment is on the rise and stood at 31% in the nine months ended December, according to data sourced from Jefferies India. In January, RE’s wholesale volumes rose by 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) while that of Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell by 6%, demonstrating the premiumization trend. Hero primarily operates in the entry level segment, where the demand is still weak. Its market share in the above-125cc segment in the nine months ended December was at 3%.