Why shares of Infosys, TCS hit new highs after Accenture’s results

Shares of Indian IT services companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd touched a new 52-week on NSE on Friday. Not without reason. Accenture Plc has announced its first quarter earnings for financial year 2021 (August ending) and they are not bad. What’s more, management commentary is reassuring too. Large Indian IT firms tend to mirror Accenture’s performance with some lag.

Post results, Accenture’s shares rose by about 7% in the US on Thursday. The company has revised its revenue growth guidance for FY21 upwards to 4-6% from 2-5% indicated at the time of announcing Q4FY20 results.

Post results, Accenture's shares rose by about 7% in the US on Thursday. The company has revised its revenue growth guidance for FY21 upwards to 4-6% from 2-5% indicated at the time of announcing Q4FY20 results.

As analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd point out, “Accenture’s Q1FY21 results reflect accelerated spends on cloud, security and digital transformation which are key medium-term growth drivers." The broking firm added that “Tier-I Indian IT firms are favourably positioned to leverage these growth opportunities. Accenture’s expectation of growth recovery from H2FY21 is fairly aligned with our expectations for Tier-I Indian IT firms."

Further, Accenture’s new bookings for the three months ended November, increased by 25% year-on-year to $12.9 billion. This was primarily driven by outsourcing order bookings, which increased as much as 47% year-on-year to $6.3 billion. This augurs well for demand for top Indian IT companies.

“The outsourcing order book/bill ratio continues to trend higher than historical levels at 1.2 times for the second quarter in a row and this should also reflect in strong order bookings for Indian techs in our view," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 17 December.

Accenture’s first quarter revenue growth of 2% year-on-year in constant currency terms was much ahead of its guided range of -3% to 0%. Analysts point out recovery in revenue was broad based. Accenture said, revenue growth in local currency was solid in North America and modest in growth markets, partially offset by a slight decline in Europe.

Overall, Accenture’s results indicate that demand outlook remains strong and there is acceleration in cloud adoption. Remember that in a recent meeting with analysts, the TCS management spoke about greater traction from cloud adoption across all industries.

JM Financial analysts add, “Akin to what peers like TCS are suggesting, Accenture also believes that we are in an era of compressed digital transformation with the clients accelerating their Cloud journey driven by the pandemic."

As such, IT companies remain in a sweet spot in a post-covid world.