The reasons behind powering ahead of NTPC shares

“All-India power demand was up 2% y-o-y in the quarter (Q4FY22) despite a higher base. Higher power demand and all-time high international coal prices will continue to aid offtake growth for Coal India Ltd (CIL) and boost the plant load factor of thermal plants of NTPC and others with domestic coal linkages," said ICICI Securities analysts in a report on 15 April. NTPC’s Q4 revenues are expected to rise by 16% y-o-y, according to ICICI Securities.