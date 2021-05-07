Why shares of SRF fell despite strong March quarter results

To be sure, in the past few years, SRF has delivered on the overall growth. However, analysts expect the pace to slow down, going ahead. Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 7 May, “SRF’s performance over the last three years has been robust, with an earnings CAGR of 42% and stock price CAGR of around 43%." CAGR is compound annual growth rate. The brokerage firm added, “We expect the earnings momentum to slow to a 21% CAGR over FY21-FY23, primarily due to margin contraction in the packaging segment and reduced growth momentum in specialty chemicals, weighed by a high base."

