Only some footwear stocks are walking the talk

As such, Campus’ revenue and profit growth expectations are strong over the next few years. The same holds true for Metro as well. “Metro Brands’ ability to run an efficient retail network, as witnessed by the superlative productivity of ₹25,000 per sq. ft. and store-level Ebitda margin of 25%, has translated into healthy net cash balance sheet and superlative return on invested capital," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Being one-third the size of Bata, there is a huge opportunity for the company to expand its store count, the brokerage said in a recent report.