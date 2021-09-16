Why state bonds are equal to some pvt sector debt in the market

The 10-year SDL yield is about 60 basis points (bps) above the corresponding 10-year government bond, not different from pre-pandemic levels. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Liquidity surplus has grown exponentially since the pandemic. However, the surplus liquidity has brought down the cost of borrowing for top-rated private sector issuers in a big way. The 10-year AAA-rated corporate bond is priced at 65bps above the corresponding 10-year government bond yield. Pre-pandemic, this spread over the 10-year government paper was 100bps. The upshot is that corporate bond yields have crashed after the infusion of liquidity by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, SDLs have hardly been able to get these benefits.